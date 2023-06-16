New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

New Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.09 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 5,959,821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

