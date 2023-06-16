Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Franchise Group Stock Up 0.0 %
FRG stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $39.42.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,689,000 after acquiring an additional 540,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 278,074 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
