Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

FRG stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,689,000 after acquiring an additional 540,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 278,074 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

