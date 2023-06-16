First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.