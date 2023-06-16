Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by CJS Securities to “Market Perform”

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CJS Securities currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson downgraded Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Franchise Group stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

