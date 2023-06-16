Lake Street Capital Raises Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $27.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $4,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.