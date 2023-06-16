Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 70,374 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

