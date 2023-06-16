BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Underperform

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

