AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.13 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 571.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.