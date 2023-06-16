AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.38) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $4.18 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

