Head to Head Contrast: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Seer and Cue Health are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Seer has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.11 million 18.44 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -2.93 Cue Health $321.21 million 0.24 -$194.06 million ($1.95) -0.26

Analyst Recommendations

Seer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Health. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seer and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cue Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Seer presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Cue Health has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,144.48%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Seer.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -574.63% -20.62% -18.87% Cue Health -88.51% -46.48% -35.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

