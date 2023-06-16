Analyzing Minco Capital (MGHCF) & Its Peers

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.83 Minco Capital Competitors $8.05 billion $2.16 billion -1.33

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -42.98% -42.02% Minco Capital Competitors -477.95% -7.89% -4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minco Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 953 2228 2871 97 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 752.26%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

