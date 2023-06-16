Reviewing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -800.58% -45.62% -24.02% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 272.12%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

31.7% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $22.44 million 2.79 -$176.65 million ($1.63) -0.25 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.70 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.78

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppHarvest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Yield10 Bioscience on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build climate-resilient food system. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. AppHarvest, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.