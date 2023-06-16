Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $112.25

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $78.99 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

