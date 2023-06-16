Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
