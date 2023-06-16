Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

