Analyzing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.69 billion 2.83 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -24.96

This table compares TNR Technical and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TNR Technical and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 6 9 0 2.60

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than TNR Technical.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

