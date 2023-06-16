TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

About TPG

)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

