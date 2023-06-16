Head-To-Head Contrast: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Uxin alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $258.09 million 0.22 -$22.59 million ($0.47) -3.02 OptimizeRx $62.45 million 4.12 -$11.44 million ($0.79) -19.01

This table compares Uxin and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15% OptimizeRx -22.79% -9.27% -8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.81%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Uxin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

(Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.