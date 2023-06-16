Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $42.40

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

