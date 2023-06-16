Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Financial Contrast

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.13%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -74.50% -56.58% Alpha Pro Tech 3.98% 3.73% 3.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million ($0.51) -4.11 Alpha Pro Tech $61.98 million 0.74 $3.28 million $0.19 19.90

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Pro Tech. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

