Teradata (NYSE:TDC) versus Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Financial Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Teradata alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.80 billion 2.89 $33.00 million $0.36 142.42 Rapid7 $685.08 million 4.01 -$124.72 million ($1.79) -25.43

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Teradata has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teradata and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 2.08% 25.01% 3.06% Rapid7 -14.86% N/A -5.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teradata and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33 Rapid7 0 12 6 0 2.33

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Rapid7 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company also offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution. The company also provides Threat Intelligence that finds and mitigates threats; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, an industry-leading penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.