Head to Head Analysis: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -19.27 Cleveland-Cliffs $22.99 billion 0.38 $1.34 billion $0.90 18.64

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $20.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than American Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Cleveland-Cliffs 2.14% 8.32% 3.25%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats American Lithium on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

