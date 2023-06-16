Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and ObsEva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 1.65 -$25.00 million ($0.86) -25.73 ObsEva $20.11 million 0.19 -$58.38 million ($0.92) -0.05

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. Collegium Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of ObsEva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50 ObsEva 0 3 0 0 2.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.16%. ObsEva has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,900.00%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical -5.59% 62.88% 10.01% ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01%

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats ObsEva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in April 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

