Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Financial Contrast

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.04% 17.29% 3.59% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.31 billion 15.33 $4.60 million N/A N/A Medigus $91.86 million 0.06 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares Insulet and Medigus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 7 6 0 2.46 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Medigus.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Medigus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

