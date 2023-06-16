Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) vs. Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Critical Survey

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Selina Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Studio City International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Selina Hospitality and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. Given Selina Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Studio City International.

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Studio City International $11.55 million N/A -$361.31 million ($1.53) -3.93

Selina Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Studio City International N/A -31.70% -8.06%

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Studio City International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

