Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price target on the stock.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,611.11, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,710.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,474.04. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

