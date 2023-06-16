Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price target on the stock.
OXIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,611.11, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,710.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,474.04. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.