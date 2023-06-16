Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

