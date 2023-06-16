Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.