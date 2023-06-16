Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

