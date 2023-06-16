Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

LSI opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

