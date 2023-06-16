Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

APDN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.