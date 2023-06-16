Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $496.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

