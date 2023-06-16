StockNews.com Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %
TD stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
