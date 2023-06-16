StockNews.com Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

TD stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

