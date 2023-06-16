CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CX stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.