CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

