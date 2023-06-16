Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.22.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
