Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.