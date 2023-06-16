Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

BNS opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

