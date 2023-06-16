Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

