Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.