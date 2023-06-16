StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Renren has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Renren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Renren by 69.2% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Renren by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Renren by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

