StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Herbalife in the first quarter worth $27,101,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $25,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.