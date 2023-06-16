National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Beverage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

