Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

NYSE MCO opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

