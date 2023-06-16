StockNews.com Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

