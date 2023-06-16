StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
