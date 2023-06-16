Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.