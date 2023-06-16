Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Stories

