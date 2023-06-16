Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
