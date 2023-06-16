StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

