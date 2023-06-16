Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.