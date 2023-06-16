Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

