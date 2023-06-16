PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,512 shares of company stock valued at $63,746,666 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

