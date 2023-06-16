Craig Hallum Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $50.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.