Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

