Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Earns Downgrade Rating from 58.com

58.com reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WB. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.
Weibo Price Performance
NASDAQ:WB opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.
Weibo Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
